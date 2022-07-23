NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.

The vast majority of monkeypox cases are still occurring in men. But now the United States has confirmed two cases of monkeypox in children.

Considering the mainstream media and health officials continue to warn the public that men who engage in sexual activities with other men are the most susceptible to monkeypox, this is concerning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that both cases are “likely the result of household transmission” and “had no contact with each other,” the agency said in a statement, according to a report by CBS News. One child is a toddler who lives in California and the other is an infant who is not a resident of the U.S. and was “transiting through” the Washington, D.C. area when the monkeypox test was done.

Is this another ploy to try to convince people to get injected with a monkeypox vaccine, even children? Never put it past the ruling class.

“We became aware of these cases just this week, and we’ve been working with the jurisdictions to understand more about these cases,” the CDC’s Jennifer McQuiston told reporters on Friday. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky first disclosed news of the cases at a virtual event with The […]