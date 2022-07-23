NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.
The vast majority of monkeypox cases are still occurring in men. But now the United States has confirmed two cases of monkeypox in children.
Considering the mainstream media and health officials continue to warn the public that men who engage in sexual activities with other men are the most susceptible to monkeypox, this is concerning.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that both cases are “likely the result of household transmission” and “had no contact with each other,” the agency said in a statement, according to a report by CBS News. One child is a toddler who lives in California and the other is an infant who is not a resident of the U.S. and was “transiting through” the Washington, D.C. area when the monkeypox test was done.
Is this another ploy to try to convince people to get injected with a monkeypox vaccine, even children? Never put it past the ruling class.
“We became aware of these cases just this week, and we’ve been working with the jurisdictions to understand more about these cases,” the CDC’s Jennifer McQuiston told reporters on Friday. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky first disclosed news of the cases at a virtual event with The […]
Read the whole story at www.shtfplan.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker