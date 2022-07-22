NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.
We covered this back in May, but according to recent reports the trend of one public educator per day charged with child sex crimes has not let up. At the end of June, 181 educators have been arrested for sexually molesting children. So far this year roughly one teacher or teacher’s aide per DAY has been arrested for child sex crimes in the U.S. What is going on? Here’s a story from just yesterday: From Fox News’ most recent analysis : The analysis found that at least 181 have been arrested between January 1 and June 30, which works out to exactly an arrest a day on average.
The 181 educators included four principals, 153 teachers , 12 teachers’ aides and 12 substitute teachers.
Men also made up the vast majority – 78% – of the arrests.
Many of the arrests involved especially heinous allegations. The allegations are, well, hard to stomach. Two examples: Anessa Paige Gower, a 35-year-old former biology teacher at Making Waves Academy in Richmond, California, was charged with 29 counts of child molestation on April 8.
Gower is accused of sexually abusing seven students between 2021-2022 when she was a teacher at Making Waves, with allegations including forcible sodomy […]
Read the whole story at notthebee.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker