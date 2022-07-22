NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.

We covered this back in May, but according to recent reports the trend of one public educator per day charged with child sex crimes has not let up. At the end of June, 181 educators have been arrested for sexually molesting children. So far this year roughly one teacher or teacher’s aide per DAY has been arrested for child sex crimes in the U.S. What is going on? Here’s a story from just yesterday: From Fox News’ most recent analysis : The analysis found that at least 181 have been arrested between January 1 and June 30, which works out to exactly an arrest a day on average.

The 181 educators included four principals, 153 teachers , 12 teachers’ aides and 12 substitute teachers.

Men also made up the vast majority – 78% – of the arrests.

Many of the arrests involved especially heinous allegations. The allegations are, well, hard to stomach. Two examples: Anessa Paige Gower, a 35-year-old former biology teacher at Making Waves Academy in Richmond, California, was charged with 29 counts of child molestation on April 8.

Gower is accused of sexually abusing seven students between 2021-2022 when she was a teacher at Making Waves, with allegations including forcible sodomy […]