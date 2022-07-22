NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.

Donald Trump has not announced his plans for 2024 yet, but reports are coming out that he already has plans for 2025 if he returns to the White House. Those plans are spectacular, and some would argue they should have been his plans in 2017 and beyond.

According to Axios:

Former President Trump’s top allies are preparing to radically reshape the federal government if he is re-elected, purging potentially thousands of civil servants and filling career posts with loyalists to him and his “America First” ideology, people involved in the discussions tell Axios.

The impact could go well beyond typical conservative targets such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the Internal Revenue Service. Trump allies are working on plans that would potentially strip layers at the Justice Department — including the FBI, and reaching into national security, intelligence, the State Department and the Pentagon, sources close to the former president say.

During his presidency, Trump often complained about what he called “the deep state.”

The heart of the plan is derived from an executive order known as “Schedule F,” developed and refined in secret over most of the second half of Trump’s term and launched 13 days before the 2020 election.

The reporting for this series draws on extensive interviews over a period of more than three months with more than two dozen people close to the former president, and others who have firsthand knowledge of the work underway to prepare for a potential second term. Most spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive planning and avoid Trump’s ire.

Left-leaning Axios author Jonathan Swan did a very good job with this particular article, and conservatives reacted positively:

Axios making a VERY strong case for Trump’s second term. Says he’s planning to legit take on corruption of bureaucrats. https://t.co/Enw8dpWqv5 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 22, 2022

Outstanding article by Swan–personnel by far was Trump's biggest weakness and this indicates he's learned some valuable lessons. Most of these names would make for a battle-tested and ready administration that will relentlessly disassemble a corrupt DC:https://t.co/2heCpFyP6K — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 22, 2022

A radical plan for Trump’s second term “The preparations are far more advanced and ambitious than previously reported.”https://t.co/AKzD3Oqmw1 — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) July 22, 2022

President Trump vows to fire thousands of deep state bureaucrats on Day 1 of the next Trump Administration & replace them with people who will put America First. This is the way. #DrainTheSwamphttps://t.co/QpbmcOgXXW — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) July 22, 2022

Read the whole article. It’s a solid plan and if Trump does win in 2024, it could mean a far more successful second term as he finally works to drain the swamp.