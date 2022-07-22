NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.

Liberal America is all about moral victories, I guess. Steve Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress. So what? Who cares? The man got subpoenaed by a select committee that is a political circus. The January 6 Select Committee has been working hard to embarrass itself, trying to make this riot something that it’s not. It was not Pearl Harbor. You won’t indict Trump on anything. Also, no one is watching this kabuki theater. Its dissolution is coming. One of House Republicans’ first acts upon regaining the majority in the chamber is getting rid of this clown show trial. Also, strip Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her squad of all their committee assignments. Yet, I digress. Unless you were equally appalled by Obama Attorney General Eric Holder’s refusal to turn over Department of Justice documents about botched gun-walking Operation Fast and Furious in 2012, I don’t want to hear it. The gun-walking operation was a mess that got Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry killed. He was murdered by one of the guns in this scandal: The House has voted to hold Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt of Congress over his failure to turn over documents related to the Fast and […]

