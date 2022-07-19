Survival ProTip: If things keep going south, being able to filter water at home or on the go can be the difference between life and death. It can be the difference between being beholden to government or being self-reliant. I like the big water filter, but the smaller ones work well while costing less.

An apparent explosion happened today at Hoover Dam today in Nevada. This is breaking news. We’ll update as soon as more is known.

NOW – Explosion at Hoover Dam in Nevada, USA.pic.twitter.com/ijdVtMNpND — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 19, 2022

According to Todd Starnes:

“Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam,” the City of Boulder said in a brief statement. “No further information is available at this time.”

“The Hoover Dam impounds Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States. The dam’s generators provide power for public and private utilities in Nevada, Arizona, and California. It’s also a major tourist attraction,” BNO News reports.