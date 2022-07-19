Survival ProTip: If things keep going south, being able to filter water at home or on the go can be the difference between life and death. It can be the difference between being beholden to government or being self-reliant. I like the big water filter , but the smaller ones work well while costing less .

Nikki Haley Visits “America’s Newsroom” Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley tweeted her own remarks from a speech in which she said she — or at least someone who identifies as female — will be the next president of the United States.

Haley originally made the remarks while delivering the keynote address at the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) 2022 Washington Summit in Arlington, Virginia. At the time, she was referring to the possibility that Democrat President Joe Biden could sign a new nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran, even though Iran says that they are now capable of building a nuclear weapon.

“And if this president signs any sort of deal, I’ll make you a promise,” Haley tweeted, “The next President will shred it – on her first day in office.”

Haley, who is considered to be part of a wide field of candidates who could challenge former President Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024, generated skepticism online with the remark.

“Any GOP president will shred the deal, which is why they’re gonna try another way,” National security expert and political commentator David Reaboi tweeted. “But regardless, you won’t be president.”

“Imagine how long her staff workshopped this […]