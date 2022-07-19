Survival ProTip: If things keep going south, being able to filter water at home or on the go can be the difference between life and death. It can be the difference between being beholden to government or being self-reliant. I like the big water filter, but the smaller ones work well while costing less.

A southern California school board is set to vote Monday on a proposal that would bring a Planned Parenthood center to a high school campus. Click here to join Todd’s private Facebook page for conservatives. Click here to join Todd and 2 million other conservatives fighting for the Constitution at AMAC – the Association of Mature American Citizens. If approved, the Norwalk-LaMirada Unified School District’s proposal will allow the clinic to open on John Glenn High School’s campus in Norwalk, per Fox News . While the item does not allow the Planned Parenthood to perform abortions or gender transitioning services, it does permit the clinic to “make referrals to other health centers operated by Provider for services not offered at the Schools.” Additionally, under California law, the Planned Parenthood will be able to provide contraceptive’s and STD treatment along with referrals for abortions and gender transitioning services without parental consent or notification. MTG Demands to Know If Dr. Levine Has Undergone ‘Weenie Chop’ Surgery “Provider and District acknowledge that under California law minors have the right to consent to reproductive health services without parental consent or notification,” the proposal reads. “Provider will encourage Students to involve their families in decision […]

Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com