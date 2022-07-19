Survival ProTip: If things keep going south, being able to filter water at home or on the go can be the difference between life and death. It can be the difference between being beholden to government or being self-reliant. I like the big water filter, but the smaller ones work well while costing less.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other radical leftist members of Congress wanted to get arrested while virtue signaling in front of the Supreme Court. We know this because they were engaged in blatantly illegal activities by blocking roads and diverting any emergency vehicles that may be attempting to save lives instead of engaging in a lawful protest as protected by our Constitution.
But they were sorely disappointed when law enforcement simply escorted them to a separate area without handcuffing them. That didn’t stop AOC from at least pretending to get handcuffed, making for a wonderful photo op to rally the radicals behind their abortion-on-demand cause.
Watch as she is escorted by law enforcement with her hands conspicuously behind her back, only to lift her free and totally not handcuffed fist to the cheering crowd when she thought cameras had stopped pointing at her.
Why is @AOC pretending to be detained when she is escorted by police away from the Supreme Court? pic.twitter.com/a6ckzcONUD
— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 19, 2022
This is ludicrous, but considering it’s AOC it is what it is.
Fellow Squad member Ilhan Omar joined in on the pantomime:
Both are pretending they got arrested.
Watch until the end pic.twitter.com/oRYj9rU71A
— Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) July 19, 2022
According to Capitol Police, 16 of those detained were sitting members of Congress.
UPDATE: We made a total of 34 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding (DC Code § 22–1307).
That arrest number includes 16 Members of Congress.
— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022
The baby murderers want to be victims so badly they’re willing to pretend like they’re handcuffed just to get sympathy from the sheep who adore them.
Here are the details from Douglas Blair at Daily Signal:
Police Detain AOC Outside Supreme Court During Pro-Abortion Protest
At least 10 congressional Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., joined pro-abortion demonstrators Tuesday outside the Supreme Court less than a month after the justices overruled Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision.
Protesters blocked the street just outside the Supreme Court Building until police officers arrested and escorted the protesters away for blocking traffic while calling for a return to abortion on demand.
As an officer held Ocasio-Cortez’s left arm while escorting her and another woman, the New York Democrat put both her hands behind her back, as if she has been handcuffed.
She briefly raised her right fist in the air before quickly lowering it and placing both wrists together behind her back again.
Ocasio-Cortez was the highest-profile detainee, but other members of the “squad” of younger female Democrats present included Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Ohio. Other lawmakers also were arrested by police, the New York Post and other outlets reported.
Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats have defended pro-abortion protesters who have marched and chanted outside the homes of Supreme Court justices, despite laws against doing so, ever since someone leaked a draft majority opinion in Dobbs on May 2 to the news outlet Politico.
Here is video from the scene Tuesday:
Weeks after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, small protests continue to break out outside the court. There are a a number of representatives here including Rep. Sylvia Garcia from Texas. pic.twitter.com/rF2abBqmhB
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) July 19, 2022
.@AOC has just been escorted by police away from the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/F9DOoLq8yJ
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) July 19, 2022
A group of detained protesters, including at least 10 Democrat members of Congress, wait for police to give them further instructions. @AyannaPressley and @AOC were taken outside the court by police. pic.twitter.com/gLoHVkIKne
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) July 19, 2022
Seems like the whole Squad is here. pic.twitter.com/XDtU3USSur
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) July 19, 2022
As protesters wait to leave, @RepAndyLevin tells gathered press that the Senate must abolish the filibuster and force through abortion legislation. pic.twitter.com/053WT6yUki
— Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) July 19, 2022
