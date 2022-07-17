Survival ProTip: If things keep going south, being able to filter water at home or on the go can be the difference between life and death. It can be the difference between being beholden to government or being self-reliant. I like the big water filter, but the smaller ones work well while costing less.

Few members of Capitol Hill ever offer practical advice that Americans can use. In fact, there’s Congressman Thomas Massie and I really can’t think of any others. Of course, Rep. Massie is from Kentucky and has lived a life of self-reliance. One might even call him a full-blown “prepper.”

He posted a list on Twitter today of the 10 Levels of Food Security. It’s definitely worth sharing, and other than flip-flopping #6 and #7 I completely agree. The list starts with the most basic levels of establishing food security and continues to the final piece of the puzzle that far too few Americans can ever reach in their current situation. I’m one of them, but we are striving to change our situation and being in a place where we can be most secure, whether to survive upcoming food shortages or even a full-blown societal collapse.

Here’s his list:

keeping a reserve of non-perishable food maintaining a real pantry by rotating stock growing vegetables hunting/foraging saving seeds keeping hens growing fruit trees preserving a harvest raising meat breeding livestock

In his subsequent Tweet, he noted that maintaining a real pantry by rotating stock and preserving a harvest are the most important. As we push forward with learning to better preserve our own harvest through dehydrating, canning, and eventually by freeze drying, we encourage everyone to listen to the Congressman’s advice.

You can practice food security at any level. (2) and (8) are the most important but least exciting. After she raised 7 children and her husband passed away, my grandmother on my mom’s side lived in an apartment but always practiced (2) & (8) until she passed away.

We are at level 7 with the exception of keeping hens. In our current situation it’s impossible, but we hope to someday get there.

It has always been a best practice for humans to take responsibility for their own food security, but abundance has made most Americans complacent. It’s time to get back to making sure you can feed yourself and your family in case things keep going south.