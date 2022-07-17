Survival ProTip: If things keep going south, being able to filter water at home or on the go can be the difference between life and death. It can be the difference between being beholden to government or being self-reliant. I like the big water filter, but the smaller ones work well while costing less.
Few members of Capitol Hill ever offer practical advice that Americans can use. In fact, there’s Congressman Thomas Massie and I really can’t think of any others. Of course, Rep. Massie is from Kentucky and has lived a life of self-reliance. One might even call him a full-blown “prepper.”
He posted a list on Twitter today of the 10 Levels of Food Security. It’s definitely worth sharing, and other than flip-flopping #6 and #7 I completely agree. The list starts with the most basic levels of establishing food security and continues to the final piece of the puzzle that far too few Americans can ever reach in their current situation. I’m one of them, but we are striving to change our situation and being in a place where we can be most secure, whether to survive upcoming food shortages or even a full-blown societal collapse.
Here’s his list:
- keeping a reserve of non-perishable food
- maintaining a real pantry by rotating stock
- growing vegetables
- hunting/foraging
- saving seeds
- keeping hens
- growing fruit trees
- preserving a harvest
- raising meat
- breeding livestock
In his subsequent Tweet, he noted that maintaining a real pantry by rotating stock and preserving a harvest are the most important. As we push forward with learning to better preserve our own harvest through dehydrating, canning, and eventually by freeze drying, we encourage everyone to listen to the Congressman’s advice.
You can practice food security at any level. (2) and (8) are the most important but least exciting. After she raised 7 children and her husband passed away, my grandmother on my mom’s side lived in an apartment but always practiced (2) & (8) until she passed away.
You can practice food security at any level. (2) and (8) are the most important but least exciting. After she raised 7 children and her husband passed away, my grandmother on my mom’s side lived in an apartment but always practiced (2) & (8) until she passed away.
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 17, 2022
We are at level 7 with the exception of keeping hens. In our current situation it’s impossible, but we hope to someday get there.
It has always been a best practice for humans to take responsibility for their own food security, but abundance has made most Americans complacent. It’s time to get back to making sure you can feed yourself and your family in case things keep going south.
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker