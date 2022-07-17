Survival ProTip: If things keep going south, being able to filter water at home or on the go can be the difference between life and death. It can be the difference between being beholden to government or being self-reliant. I like the big water filter, but the smaller ones work well while costing less.
Officials at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) expressed concern about ” gain-of-function ” experiments at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2016, according to newly-surfaced government emails.
Watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained 1,651 pages of records from the NIH through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit . Emails show that NIH officials warned that EcoHealth Alliance could be conducting “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan lab , and there was reportedly an FBI “inquiry” into the concerns.
In an email dated May 22, 2020, Ashley Sanders – a senior investigations officer in the NIH Division of Program Integrity – emailed David A. Miller – an FBI agent from the Newark Field Office. While most of the email is redacted, the subject line includes: “Grant Questions – FBI Inquiry,” and a reference to NIH grant award R01AI110964 – “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.”
There were also worries about gain-of-function research at the Wuhan laboratory by officials at the NIAID – which has been led by Dr. Anthony Fauci since 1984.
NIAID program officer Erik Stemmy replied to an email regarding EcoHealth’s failure to file a progress report on its bat coronavirus research, […]
