Officials at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) expressed concern about ” gain-of-function ” experiments at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2016, according to newly-surfaced government emails.

Watchdog group Judicial Watch obtained 1,651 pages of records from the NIH through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit . Emails show that NIH officials warned that EcoHealth Alliance could be conducting “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan lab , and there was reportedly an FBI “inquiry” into the concerns.

In an email dated May 22, 2020, Ashley Sanders – a senior investigations officer in the NIH Division of Program Integrity – emailed David A. Miller – an FBI agent from the Newark Field Office. While most of the email is redacted, the subject line includes: “Grant Questions – FBI Inquiry,” and a reference to NIH grant award R01AI110964 – “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.”

There were also worries about gain-of-function research at the Wuhan laboratory by officials at the NIAID – which has been led by Dr. Anthony Fauci since 1984.

NIAID program officer Erik Stemmy replied to an email regarding EcoHealth’s failure to file a progress report on its bat coronavirus research, […]