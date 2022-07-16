Rep. Liz Cheney, a self-imagined nemesis for Donald Trump, is being wrecked in the latest poll of her Wyoming primary race.

She trails GOP challenger Harriet Hageman by 22% in a Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy poll conducted on behalf of the Casper, Wyoming , Star Tribune that was released Friday,

The July 7-11 poll of 1,100 likely voters showed single-digit support for other GOP candidates for Wyoming’s lone House seat, while 11% of voters were undecided.

Former President Trump hand-picked Hageman to replace Liz Cheney, who is the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney. She has voted to impeach Donald Trump in failed impeachment efforts and is one of two Republicans on the partisan January 6 committee.

“The Wyoming poll found that the majority of voters disagreed with Cheney’s decision to serve on the Jan. 6 Committee (63%), and thought her opposition to Trump hurt her ability to represent Wyoming (61%),” Fox News pointed out about the poll. “And 54% said Cheney’s service on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks made them less likely to vote for her.”

“Cheney has tried to convince Democrats in Wyoming to vote for her in the Republican primary to gain support, a move that Hageman’s […]