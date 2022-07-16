July is “on a mission to spread liberty, speak out against nonsense and work towards a more free and prosperous society,” taking on the woke messaging in the culture by providing comic book lovers like himself with an alternative, without the social justice propaganda that he says has been beating people down, ruining their ability to simply enjoy themselves for several years. Leftist comic book “fans” on reddit are in full-blown meltdown mode over the success of the Rippaverse. These people reveal who they are by making every disingenuous excuse they can come up with, and they STILL won’t stop us. #rippaverse #isom #WeWillWin #comicbooks pic.twitter.com/urTfjS67I6 — Eric July (@EricDJuly) July 15, 2022 “I like seeing people be stoked. I like seeing people be happy and enthusiastic about something that is happening in entertainment. The last five, six years, it’s been rough for a lot of people [because] folks have just been holding their nose […]

Upset about the woke tide sweeping over comic books, Eric July–described by the New York Post as a “writer, content creator and musician”–is releasing his very own book under his very own company Rippaverse. And you won’t find any gender-queer bisexual Supermen in these comics.

