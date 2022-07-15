When a young firebrand went to a speech by Democrat Francis “Beta” O’Rourke and confronted him about gun rights, a star was born. Since that fateful day in 2020, Lauren Boebert has been making news… and making waves on Capitol Hill.
The Congresswoman and her husband operated Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, until very recently. They were forced to shut down the grill after they were unable to renew the lease on the building. She claims there was no political motivation behind it, that the decision by the building owner was strictly business.
According to YahooNews:
Speaking to the publication, Boebert said her new landlord informed her that the restaurant’s lease would not be renewed after June.
“There wasn’t really much wiggle room or anywhere to compromise unless we bought the building ourselves,” Boebert said. She added that she was hoping to preserve the “Shooters brand” with her husband.
“It’s been an amazing journey. I don’t regret anything. It’s always sad to close a chapter. But this is where we’re at,” Boebert said, as reported by the Independent.
The lawmaker also floated the idea of reopening as a scaled-back eatery that could look “like a Shooters coffee shop with pastries and some easy breakfast sandwiches and merchandise,” the outlet reported.
CBS News reported the restaurant closed its doors on Sunday.
Pictures by the Independent and Twitter users showed a sign written in chalk outside the restaurant that read: “Thanks for the Support. Stay Tuned. #COVFEFE.”
She also teased reopening Shooters in a different location in her Twitter post on the subject:
Thank you to everyone who believes in what Shooters Grill has always stood for! We love you! pic.twitter.com/krromjMVG3
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 14, 2022
It’s unfortunate that a small restaurant in a small city that has recently reached icon-status is shutting down before many got to visit, but maybe we’ll see a different variation of it in the future. If we do, we can expect the employees to be packing.
