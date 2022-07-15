Every person who left his immune system alone now has permanent immunity to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), a new study has found. But every person who got “vaccinated” now has acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, also known as AIDS.

Researchers in Qatar looked at data from the Qatari National digital-health information platform, which covers the country’s entire population. Nearly 90 percent of the country is expatriates from over 150 countries, so the data is expansive.

They determined from this data that everyone in the country who tested “positive” for covid and later recovered still has the same amount of immunity to the disease. Not even one percent of their natural immunity waned.

Conversely, everyone in the country who took the jabs like Tony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky told them to is now in a developing state of immune degradation. Over time, the “fully vaccinated,” as they call them, are losing their ability to fight off any kind of disease, including covid.

The paper in its entirety is available for viewing and analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

“So natural immunity provides non waning 97.3% long term protection against severe, critical or fatal infection for at least 14 months and by extrapolation – indefinitely,” reported Exposé News, which analyzed the findings.

“Whereas mRNA vaccine immunity wanes to 55.6% at some time after 7 months. Perhaps around 12 months?”

There’s a reason why nobody in the industry wants to talk about vaccine effectiveness after six months

The new findings corroborate with earlier ones concerning the development of vaccine-induced AIDS, or VAIDS, in people who take the jabs.

It appears that the more people get injected for the Chinese Virus, the worse off their immune systems become at fighting it off. Meanwhile, those who skipped the jabs are generally in good health with normal, fully functioning immunity.

The Exposé, which focuses primarily on data out of the United Kingdom, has been saying for a while now that the fully jabbed are more prone to getting sick and dying while the unvaccinated have long since moved on from all the covid hysteria. This new Qatari paper only further supports that narrative.

Most of the scrutiny for the jabs, which is slim to begin with, only looks at their immediate impact. If a person seems fine in the days or weeks following injection, then they are declared to be a success – but what about the effects after, say, six months?

Nobody seems to want to talk about that because the data almost universally shows that vaccine effectiveness quickly turns negative. This means that over time, immune function wanes to the point that “boosters” are needed in order for a person to continue living.

Early warnings about VAIDS were shrugged off as a wild conspiracy theory, but now it is becoming clear that fully jabbed people have to continue getting jabbed if they want to live – otherwise there is a good chance that they will die upon exposure to anything, including the common cold.

The timeline for immune degradation will vary from person to person, but once it runs its course it seems to be game over for those who believed Fauci and Walensky and obeyed their commands.

“We predicted in October of 2021 that vaccinated people would have VAIDS by the end of the year,” the Exposé says. “We deduced that from the 5% increase in initial infection rates in the doubly vaccinated every week compared to the unvaccinated.”

“The results of this type of VAIDS have been these ridiculous surges in Covid19 infections right in the middle of summer when people do not normally get the flu. What the Qatari data shows, and what any trained virologist or immunologist is taught ab initio, is that acquired immunity does not wane (other than through HIV or some immune disorder).”

