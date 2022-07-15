The latest poll has RINO rat Liz Cheney trailing her challenger Harriet Hageman by 22 points.

Cheney is a top cheerleader for Pelosi and she’s currently one of the top representatives running the illegitimate January 6 Committee.

Cheney begged Democrats to help her in the Wyoming primary but she’s still trailing far behind Trump-backed Hageman.

President Trump held a rally for surging congressional candidate Harriet Hageman on May 28 in Casper, Wyoming.

Trump spoke in front of thousands of fired-up MAGA supporters in another packed arena.During his speech President Trump went off on vicious Liz Cheney, “Wyoming thought you were electing a conservative warrior—but instead you got a lapdog for Pelosi, and a human soundbite machine for CNN and MSDNC. Liz Cheney DESPISES the voters of the Republican Party. Wyoming deserves a Congresswoman who stands UP for you and your values, not one who spends all her time putting you DOWN.”Wyoming voters are rejecting Cheney’s smears and lies.Fox News reported : Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., trails Republican challenger Harriet Hageman by 22% in a poll released Friday, spelling trouble for the anti-Trump […]