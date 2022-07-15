A massive prison barge is currently floating in the East River of South Bronx, near NYC. The barge holds 800 prisoners who are being subjected to chemical assaults, vaccine medical experiments, “enhanced restraints” and other forms of illegal torture and incarceration.
The floating barge was likely built as a way for authorities to evade oversight and local laws by claiming to be in “waterways” rather than on land. This barge, shown in this YouTube video, is the perfect representation of the future of humanity under globalist police state control.
These barges are also known as “FEMA prison barges” and are believed to be used at GITMO. They are in many ways equivalent to CIA “black sites” where prisoners are routinely subjected to torture and enhanced interrogation techniques, despite the illegality of such acts.
You will eat crickets and drink pee
Meanwhile, the corrupt governments of the world are meticulously destroying domestic food supplies while cranking up cricket factories to mass produce billions of pounds of ground cricket meal to be used as “health food” for humans and pets. As reported by WestphalianTimes.com, the Canadian government is excited about a project to, “grow billions of crickets… producing a nutrient-rich protein for premium health food and pet markets.”
Got that? Cricket protein meal is “premium health food.” Soon, you will see it touted as a replacement for whey protein and beef.
(Hope you enjoy your Cricket McNuggets.)
They also claim that producing crickets instead of beef will result in, “emitting significantly less greenhouse gas emissions during the production stage.” (Pardon their horrible grammar, the government goons running this aren’t very intelligent.)
Thus, you will be told to eat crickets in order to save the planet from carbon dioxide.
As the water runs out in Lake Mead and most of the Western United States, wastewater recycling will leap into a whole new phase where people are forced to drink recycled urine if they hope to have drinking water. The water that’s removed from biosludge processing — teeming with viruses, birth control chemicals, pesticides and medications — will be filtered and repackaged as “drinking water” for the masses.
Anyone who defies the globalist agenda to exterminate humanity will be arrested, rounded up and either exterminated in a soylent green plant or incarcerated by the corrupt regime. Thus, you will eat crickets and drink pee while living on a floating prison barge.
You will own nothing and “be happy.” Or else…
Buy an electric car to save the planet, but don’t charge it or you’ll crash the power grid
Meanwhile, Tesla owners in Texas are receiving in-car alerts that tell them to avoid charging their cars because the Texas power grid is on the verge of failure due to a lack of energy from wind turbines that aren’t turning because the wind isn’t blowing.
With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.
As ERCOT has publicly announced, wind power in Texas is currently producing just 8% of its total capacity. Solar is producing 81%, but of course only during the day when the sun is shining.
Green energy, in other words, is failing yet again.
So now we have a situation where we’re all supposed to buy “green” cars to save the planet, but the green cars can’t be charged when the “green” energy isn’t working because the wind isn’t blowing. So your “green” car is useless because green energy isn’t reliable. But globalists tell everyone to move to more green energy and more green vehicles, which will only make the entire system more prone to collapse. Is this some sort of insane climate joke?
Truthfully, there isn’t enough capacity in the power grid right now to reliably charge the electric cars already in existence. What happens when millions more people buy electric vehicles and plug them in? That answer is obvious: The power grid ceases to function and you end up with rolling blackouts.
In other words, the “green” agenda will push America into a third world existence.
It’s one more important reason to get a solar generator for backup power, by the way. The brand I currently recommend is EcoFlow, and they are available at SAT123.com, one of our sponsor’s websites (scroll down to see the EcoFlow solar generators and power storage devices).
The real solution to all this is to use fossil fuels and drag ourselves out of starvation and global financial collapse. But the anti-human luciferians in charge of the world right now want to exterminate billions of human beings, so they are pursuing the policies that are designed to cause maximum human casualties.
I cover all this and much more in today’s Situation Update podcast, which also starts off with me singing a happy song called, “I love a black man with a gun.”
Brighteon.com/9b4cd358-6564-4cc5-8253-cb348ce10200
Discover more information-packaged podcasts, raw intel reports and interviews each day:
Follow me on:
- Brighteon.social: Brighteon.social/@HealthRanger (my breaking news gets posted here first)
- Telegram: t.me/RealHealthRanger (breaking news is posted here second)
- Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@healthranger
- Gettr: GETTR.com/user/healthranger
- Parler: Parler.com/user/HealthRanger
- Rumble: Rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
- BitChute: Bitchute.com/channel/9EB8glubb0Ns/
- Clouthub: app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/naturalnews/posts
- Join the free NaturalNews.com email newsletter to stay alerted about breaking news each day.
- Download my current audiobooks — including Ghost World, Survival Nutrition, The Global Reset Survival Guide and The Contagious Mind — at:
- https://Audiobooks.NaturalNews.com/
- Download my new audiobook, “Resilient Prepping” at ResilientPrepping.com – it teaches you how to survive the total collapse of civilization and the loss of both the power grid and combustion engines.
- NATURAL NEWS
Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn