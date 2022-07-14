Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidance Wednesday reminding pharmacists of an alleged legal obligation to fulfill prescriptions for abortion pills regardless of state laws and restrictions.
In the newly released guidance , HHS said that pharmacists who receive Medicare or Medicaid funding are prohibited by federal nondiscrimination law from discriminating based on sex. The directive noted that this includes supplying prescribed medications or determining the suitability of prescribed medications for patients, specifically pregnant women.
Biden’s administration is overlooking state laws and threatening civil rights violations for pharmacists who refuse to fill the abortion medication prescriptions.
The department cited federal civil rights law prohibiting “pregnancy discrimination,” which includes medical conditions related to pregnancy and childbirth.
“We are committed to ensuring that everyone can access health care, free of discrimination,” HHS Director Xavier Becerra wrote in the new guidance. “This includes access to prescription medications for reproductive health and other types of care.”“The Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS or Department) Office for Civil Rights ( OCR ) is responsible for protecting the rights of women and pregnant people in their […]
