Tasked with ensuring “soldiers have what they need before they need it,” the U.S. Army Futures Command ( AFC ) recently released its broad strategy to transform the foundation of Army Medicine. By accelerating research in new technologies—including shelf-stable synthetic blood, quantum computing, wearable sensors, and Disease Non-Battle Injury (DNBI) vaccines—the Army Medical Modernization Strategy (AMMS) makes clear the vision for future Department of Defense (DoD) health care activities. According to AFC, the forthcoming artificial intelligence-focused strategy is in response to the increasingly lethal methods U.S. enemies will employ to gravely harm our soldiers.
Lt. Gen. James Richardson, acting commanding general for Army Futures Command, wrote that the goal of the AMMS is to “fundamentally transform” the antiquated Army Health System (AHS) through 2035 into one that incorporates autonomous technologies and predictive artificial intelligence tools to improve decision making. He added that for decades, Army medicine has always placed new technology on top of existing doctrine. However, that approach is no longer adequate, according to Richardson. He declared:
“Modernization must be baked in, not bolted on; evolving doctrine to the pace of proven technologies and treatment modalities.
This strategy also ensures that the Army as biomedical investments continue to […]
