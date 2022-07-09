Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.
People have been conditioned through massive propaganda by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Rockefeller Foundation to a point where many can’t detect the difference between truth and lies. And if they do, they are more likely to believe the lies peddled by the mass media under the control of the global elites.
In this chaotic upside-down world, injustice is justice, war is peace and good and bad are reversible at will. This way of thinking has been going on for decades, but in mostly-ignored doses that many allow themselves to stay in their comfort zones if the issue does not affect them directly.
Taking in refugees is an example of how perception can get distorted. Mediterranean Islands, for instance, have been invaded by refugees over time, with many Africans and Asians fleeing from their own homes. However, because of the color of their skin, they have been discriminated against and have remained in poverty, begging and being chased away from hotels and restaurants. Even police officers stop them from begging on the streets.
However, when the white-skinned Ukrainians fled after Russia attacked their country, the Ukrainian “refugees” were considered priorities, with hotels in some European cities advertising their support.
Merely three days after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement that it “marks a turning point in the history of our continent.”
Scholz castigated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s cold-bloodedness and ruthlessness over his war of aggression, which he said cannot be justified. However, he did not make the same proclamations about the U.S. invasions of Syria, Iran, Pakistan, Cuba, Venezuela and other countries. (Related: The World Economic Forum seeks absolute control over world populations, demands consolidation of power.)
Wars, famines, digitization
The Rockefeller Foundation has predicted food shortages over 10 years ago, which means that whatever may happen in the next 12 to 24 months can’t be caused by Russia alone. This is part of the cabal’s plan to create fear and misery and to move forward with their Great Reset agenda.
Of course, the public definition of the Great Reset initiative does not express mass death events. The WEF website insists that it merely has a set of dimensions to build and “a new social contract that honors the dignity of every human being.” The global elites also say that they use their platform for “informed collaboration and cooperation between all stakeholders,” which they said has a track record of success in over five decades.
“The Forum now offers its experience in building purpose-driven communities in the service of the extraordinary challenge and opportunity the world faces for a Great Reset. The Forum provides an unparalleled platform for creating, shaping and delivering collaborative solutions for the future,” the global elites claimed.
Whether this “future” is for the good of humanity or for themselves alone remains to be seen. After all, the Rockefeller Foundation and the WEF have been forcing vaccinations without clearly explaining what is in the vaccines – although there had been proof that the COVID-19 vaccines are part of the long-planned massive eugenics agenda.
This is similar to the eradication of the “useless eaters,” as Klaus Schwab’s top adviser, Yuval Noah Harari, called today’s “unfit” people. (Related: World Economic Forum wants big government, big banks, big corporations to vaccinate the world.)
Moreover, most people are oblivious to the things that are yet to come – the harsh restrictions, mandates and elimination of human rights and personal freedoms among them.
There is digitization in many forms, but the most nefarious one is the use of the Quick Response or QR codes that can store as much as 30,000-plus pieces of information about people. There is no limit to its potential expansion.
QR codes can be used to digitize money and all transactions, including purchases, payments, travel, service contracts and even medical records. This is a form of optogenetics of total brain control that many believe the elites will use to convert “useless eaters” into nothing more than just common goods that exist purely for their benefit.
Watch the video to learn more about the World Economic Forum and how it can seize power to rule the world.
This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.
