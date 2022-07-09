The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).
Every day, patriots wake up to a nation being run into the ground by a dementia-ridden man who was installed into the Oval Office by powers that hate America. It’s discouraging, especially after yesterday’s horribly embarrassing teleprompter flub by the guy who’s supposed to be Commander-in-Chief.
As we fight to take back our country, it’s good to have a laugh at Joe Biden’s expense every now and again. He offers us so much fodder, it’s often hard to choose which gaffe or stumble to highlight. Someone made the choice for today’s chuckle for us. As Clay Travis posted:
The Ron Burgandy and Joe Biden mash ups are pretty great. Post your favorites below. The president really is whoever puts the words in the prompter. I legit think Biden will try to red whatever is there no matter what it says. pic.twitter.com/15mPZeCV7X
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 9, 2022
