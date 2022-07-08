Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.
In a video feed from the Lake County, Ill., jail Robert E. Crimo III appears before Lake County Judge Theodore Potkonjak in his initial court appearance. / PHOTO: AP ( Molly Bruns , Headline USA ) The Highland Park mass shooting suspect, Robert Crimo III, lost his attorney in the middle of his first courtroom appearance.
In the video hearing, defense attorney Tom Durkin was initially unable to access the Zoom call. According to The Western Journal, Durkin—who was hired by the Crimo family—had learned of a potential conflict of interest. Private attorney Tom Durkin, who had indicated he’d be representing Crimo, is apparently trying to join the Zoom, which has nearly 100 participants. — Matt Masterson (@ByMattMasterson) July 6, 2022 Durkin did not elaborate on his potential conflict of interest. That means Crimo, who is being held without bail, will be represented by a public defender.
Crimo’s only comment during the hearing, where nearly 100 people were present, was to say that he did not have an attorney.
During the court appearance, prosecutors said that more than 80 rounds were fired in the July 4 attack, which left seven people dead and at least 38 wounded.
Crimo reportedly drove to Madison, Wisconsin […]
