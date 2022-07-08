With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food . We recommend THREE options.

As our nation faces economic collapse and our greatest enemies literally engage in war games in our backyard, US Military and Defense leaders are focusing on the important things – mainly, creating “ safe spaces “, pushing radical leftist ideologies, and – of course – purging the ranks of all dissenters .

This week, with tens of thousands of world-class men and women across all five military branches facing dishonorable discharge for refusing to take the experimental vaccine, the United States Air Force began issuing its first cuts, including a highly-decorated, 19-year veteran Master Sergeant named Nick Kupper.

In an appearance with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, Kupper blasted Biden’s “illegal” mandates and warned that tens of thousands of other military members are facing the same fate for refusing the vaccine – Unbelievably, as much as 10% of the entire US military could get the ax, according to Kupper.

From Kupper:

