In his recent rambling rant, Michael Moore has made his own Independence Day “declaration,” where he is railing against Republicans where he is stating that he is willing to give up all of the privileges that go along with being a US citizen. He stopped there, not going into details about which specific freedoms he would give up.

In response to “being completely fed up with recent events that have upset my tranquility,” the 68-year-old “Fahrenheit 9/11” film producer posted his “My Declaration” online.

The manifesto starts off with, “I refuse to live in a country threatened by white supremacy – and I’m not leaving. So we‘ve got a problem.”

After the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, which ended the national protection of abortion rights, More stated, “I cannot in good conscience continue to receive the privileges of ‘full citizenship.”

Moore mentioned that this was a “Court decree” and that this leaves women and girls as “official second-class citizens with no rights to their own bodies and conscripted to a life of Forced Birth should they fall pregnant and not want to be.”

“Until women’s rights have been fully reinstated, and their equal rights are enshrined in our Constitution … I […]