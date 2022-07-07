I woke up this morning, and it was like any other day. I rolled over, picked up my phone, and got to work. First site? Citizen Free Press, a place I go every morning to check up on what has happened in the 4-5 hours I have been asleep.

Georgia Guidestones. Any updates? Other than the security footage that shows a car leaving the area and the actual explosion on the stones, nothing more. I don’t care what anyone else thinks; the Guidestones being bombed and toppled all in one day means something, to someone, somewhere. I know, you could call me a crazy conspiracy theorist, but those explosives weren’t just placed there by an amateur (in my humble opinion), and we haven’t been granted the opportunity to see the footage from before the explosion at 4:03:33 AM.

The legacy media is constantly crowing about how we are all crazy conspiracy theorists, but absolutely crazy things keep happening, and they never tell us the truth about any of it, so we are always going to try to figure it out on our own. They are constantly feeding us nonsense lies, so we don’t believe a word they say. They need to […]