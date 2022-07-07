Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.
I woke up this morning, and it was like any other day. I rolled over, picked up my phone, and got to work. First site? Citizen Free Press, a place I go every morning to check up on what has happened in the 4-5 hours I have been asleep.
Georgia Guidestones. Any updates? Other than the security footage that shows a car leaving the area and the actual explosion on the stones, nothing more. I don’t care what anyone else thinks; the Guidestones being bombed and toppled all in one day means something, to someone, somewhere. I know, you could call me a crazy conspiracy theorist, but those explosives weren’t just placed there by an amateur (in my humble opinion), and we haven’t been granted the opportunity to see the footage from before the explosion at 4:03:33 AM.
The legacy media is constantly crowing about how we are all crazy conspiracy theorists, but absolutely crazy things keep happening, and they never tell us the truth about any of it, so we are always going to try to figure it out on our own. They are constantly feeding us nonsense lies, so we don’t believe a word they say. They need to […]
Read the whole story at uncoverdc.com
The economic collapse may be coming. Get prepared by staying aware with our free Substack Newsletter. One email per day keeps you informed.
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker