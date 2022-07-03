For the record, I’m not a doctor. Off the record, I’m not an idiot, either. The last five years I’ve found myself engulfed by the news. My dual roles of running a conservative news network and being the editor of The Liberty Daily force me to read, watch, or listen to news stories for double-digit hours seven days a week.

I preface this article in that way because multiple people have asked in recent weeks if there is an abnormal rise in disease outbreaks lately or if they’re just imagining it. No, they’re not imagining it. In years past, major outbreaks of newsworthy diseases across the world happened around 3-5 times per year. In 2022, we’re getting reports of new outbreaks every other week, and oftentimes more frequently than that.

From my non-medical reckoning, combined with discussions with multiple reputable doctors who have appeared on my show the last several months, I’ve come to the conclusion that there are only two viable reasons, and they’re not mutually exclusive. It could be a combination of the two at work.

First, there’s the bioweapon theory. Are nations and non-state groups unleashing diseases to test them on the populace? It seems very likely considering all that has come out over the last year-and-a-half about gain-of-function research. We’re proud to have been one of the first conservative outlets to openly discuss gain-of-function research back in February of last year, long before the networks or Rand Paul were discussing it. Could we be seeing tests in the wild of future bioweapons?

The second viable possibility has been covered thoroughly by alternative media sources while being completely ignored by most in conservative media. Of course, corporate media would never touch the story. Vaccine-induced immunodeficiencies, VAIDS, are quickly escaping the label of “conspiracy theory” and gaining attention in mainstream scientific circles. Those who have taken the jabs have become more vulnerable to various diseases. Some studies have noted that the more someone gets jabbed, the more likely it is that they’ll get sick, whether from Covid-19 or any other disease.

Again, these are not mutually exclusive theories. In fact, one can argue that both are almost certainly in play. The only real question is how much they’re each contributing to the sharp rise in otherwise inexplicable diseases. Mac Slavo at SHTF Plan tacked the latter theory in the article below:

Why Are Diseases Coming Back After the Covid “Vaccines” Were Rolled Out?

If the COVID-19 vaccines really helped to keep people from getting sick, then why, in the age of the vaccine, are diseases coming back, and several outbreaks circulating the globe right now? It could be an easier question to answer than you would think.

Simply put, The Exposé says that it’s obvious why there are so many diseases being transmitted right now. And that’s because the COVID-19 vaccines cause AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) which is a complete degradation of the human immune system. Any small amount of exposure by those who have been vaccinated is resulting in an illness.

We shouldn’t really be that surprised. Because all we’re witnessing is the consequences of the damage done to millions of immune systems around the world by these experimental vaccines, with official Government data suggesting that damage is so severe that the Covid-19 vaccinated are slowly developing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. –The Exposé

In addition to a recent listeria outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating one of the worst outbreaks of meningococcal disease in United States history. At the same time, the United Kingdom has reported there’s vaccine-induced polio in their sewage system as they grapple with a monkeypox outbreak.

There’s also a “mysterious” hepatitis outbreak spreading in children. North Korea had an outbreak of an intestinal epidemic while the norovirus ravaged tourists at the Grand Canyon. Iraq is experiencing an outbreak of Crimean Congo hemorrhagic fever, in which those infected with this tick-borne illness bleed from bodily orifices.

Lassa fever has also been going around in Nigeria, and while that’s fairly common there, it was also reported in the UK earlier this year.

All of these diseases are popping up in places with high COVID-19 vaccine intake. Is this all just a massive coincidence? Or are the injections really degrading the immune system to the point of failure?