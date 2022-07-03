The Akron Police Department released graphic bodycam footage on Sunday which revealed shocking details surrounding the fatal officer-involved shooting of suspect Jayland Walker.
Jayland Walker, 25, died on Monday after Akron police officers allegedly fired more than 60 rounds of bullets into his body after evading police during a pursuit. Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said during a Sunday press conference that Walker had fired at officers from his vehicle on the expressway when they attempted to make a traffic stop.
According to the bodycam footage released Sunday by Akron PD, a bright flash can be seen emerging from Walker’s vehicle during the pursuit. Akron police officers attempted to make a traffic stop on suspect Jayland Walker, which resulted in a vehicle pursuit that lasted for several minutes as he evaded police, video shows.
The suspect exited the expressway and the pursuit continued through city streets. The vehicle slowed to a stop at E. Wilbeth Rd. and Clairmont St.
Walker exited from the passenger side of the moving vehicle wearing a ski mask. Officers attempted to safely apprehend the suspect by deploying tasers, but the deployment was unsuccessful, and Walker fled on foot into a nearby parking lot, bodycam footage reveals.
While in the
