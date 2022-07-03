(AP Photo/John Minchillo) We all know the drill. From liberal news outlets to public schools to politicians, municipalities, and beyond. A left-wing individual or entity says or does something that infuriates more people than said left-winger(s) believed would be the case, and subsequently releases a ridiculous apology, generally in direct conflict with the “transgression.” The below example is so upside-down oxymoronic; it’s laugh-out-loud hilarious.

Our story began on Friday, when the city of Orlando, Florida, said in a statement promoting its Fourth of July fireworks display that “a lot of people probably don’t want to celebrate our nation right now, and we can’t blame them,” as reported by Fox News. The city added: When there is so much division, hate, and unrest, why on earth would you want to have a party celebrating any of it? Mind-numbingly ignorant, purposely divisive, disingenuously pandering to the radical left, or all three? (Go with “all three.”) The statement continued: But in all seriousness, you know in your heart, Fourth of July fireworks are amazing, especially when you are standing in 90° heat, 100% humidity, next to 100,000 of your closest friends. In that moment, something takes over and we all become united in […]