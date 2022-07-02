Earlier this month, Professor Max Otte’German and economist, journalist, and screenwriter Ernst Wolff discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s relations with the World Economic Forum (WEF). Wolff reminded the audience that Putin was one of the WEF’s “Young Global Leaders” and one of its most active conspirators. Until recently, the Russian leader attended their conferences while remaining close with Klaus Schwab. And I have to say, I can see and I could see also that Putin was present at all WEF events and “My dear Klaus” was in all his speeches. Young Global Leader – Covid Agenda

RAIR Foundation USA previously reported on Wolff’s shocking revelations about Schwab’s “Young Global Leaders” and their hidden agenda of worldwide anti-Covid measures. Wolff believes that a hidden alliance of political and corporate leaders is exploiting the pandemic to crash national economies and introduce a global digital currency.

Putin, like other Young Global Leader graduates, not only promoted covid “vaccines,” but his country was the first to release one, the controversial Sputnik V. The leader also received an experimental nasal covid vaccine days after receiving a booster shot. Wolff reminds viewers he has always been part of the Globalists Covid agenda: So I don’t […]