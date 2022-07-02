Germany is fast becoming a dystopia – a society in cataclysmic decline: Minister of Justice Buschmann (FDP) and Minister for Family Affairs Paus (Greens) have now presented a draft law according to which every person in Germany can determine their own gender and first name themselves and change it in a simple procedure at the registry office.
This is what the so-called “Self-Determination Act” provides for, which is intended to replace the previously applicable Transsexual Act of 1980. This is now seen as “discriminatory” because it requires medical and psychological assessments before sex reassignment (even a nominal one) is undertaken.
If the new regulation is implemented as planned, it will no longer matter whether the person is transgender, “non-binary” or “intergender” when it comes to entering gender and first names. Reports on sexual identity or a medical certificate should no longer be required for a change in the future.
This will also apply to children. For minors up to the age of 14 their legal guardians are required to submit the declaration of change to the registry office. Young people from the age of 14 will be able to submit the declaration themselves, but with the consent of their parents. The draft law apparently assumes that, thanks to relevant sexual re-education in schools, minors will also increasingly have doubts about their gender in the future.
The law provides for a “ban on disclosure subject to a fine”. This is intended to prohibit the publication of information about a person’s previous gender identity or previous first name if they do not want it. It’s about preventing a “forced coming out,” said Paus. The most prominent case is the Greens member of the Bundestag “Tessa” Ganserer (currently listed as a female), who until a few years ago was still a man.
Children are the victims
Worryingly, children as young as 14 will be able to have a sex change operation enforced by a court, even against the will of their parents.
MEP Joachim Kuhs, spokesperson for “Christians in the AfD” commented: “The federal government is pushing the transgender hype among young people, which is rejected by the broad public. Gays, lesbians and feminists agree with parents, Christians, Muslims, Jews and child protectionists on this point: there must be no gender reassignment of minors without the consent of the parents.
“If the federal government insists on pushing this issue through, it will meet its Waterloo in the next elections, because no force in the world is as powerful as a mother fighting for her children.”
The bill will fail because of its own contradictions, because on the one hand, it forbids talking about the issue at all if someone is trans (per the “ban on disclosure”); on the other hand, it promises sports clubs the freedom to decide. “This is because advocates of this bill realise that their plan will destroy women’s sports […] That will not go well,” he added.
German Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) on Thursday was elated: “Today is a good day for civil liberties in our country. And for diversity.”
The previously applicable transsexual law, which required an expert opinion on changing civil status, will be replaced by a “modern self-determination law” she said . The plausibility of the required change is not made dependent on visual characteristics. A declaration of intent to a registrar is sufficient.
The Greens politician criticized that the previous regulation had pathologized people who felt they belonged to the opposite sex for years and inappropriately interfered with their privacy. Legal hurdles, such as undergoing an assessment by a judge, are “inhuman”. No one can determine another person’s gender identity. “We live in a free and diverse society,” she emphasized.
Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) said the old transsexual law was not up to date. It is normal not to identify with one’s biological birth sex, although statistically it is a rarity. “We are introducing a piece of normality,” he said.
It requires a law that fits “our free constitution”. The right to self-determination is only about questions of civil status.
‘Deadnaming’ becomes a punishable offence
In order to protect the personal rights and privacy of transsexuals who have the information in their ID documents changed, there should also be a so-called disclosure ban. Anyone who practices “deadnaming”, i.e. naming the discarded name or the birth sex of a transgender, can be punished with a fine. According to Buschmann, this should prevent a “forced coming out”.
According to the plans of the federal government, minors from the age of 14 would have the right to have their first name and gender entry changed. If parents resist, a family court should decide on a case-by-case basis. The change in marital status can be reversed for both young people and adults after one year at the earliest.
Even if the new regulation is for a small group, it is an important topic, the Minister of Justice emphasized. The issue could be decided in around six to nine months.
The transsexual member of the Bundestag Tessa Ganserer (Greens) praised the proposed self-determination law. “Being able to live freely means that only every person can say for themselves which gender they belong to.”
Gender bill masks the real problem: poverty
The focus on gender appears to be a way for mainstream politicians to avoid the real topic: the proportion of poor people in Germany has reached a new high. This was announced by the Parity Welfare Association. According to the current poverty report, 13,8 million people live on less than 60 percent of the average income. In the past two years alone, 600 000 more were included in the category.
The general manager of the joint general association, Ulrich Schneider, was dismayed. “Never before has a higher value been measured on the basis of the official microcensus, and never before has poverty spread so rapidly as during the pandemic.” In view of the prevailing inflation, the situation will worsen, Schneider estimated.
The self-employed, pensioners and children are the losers. The proportion of those falling under the official poverty definition is now at a record 16,6 percent of the total population. The impoverishment in the group of self-employed people, who suffered particularly from the lockdown measures, is dramatic to say the least. Here, the proportion of people with precarious income rose from nine to 13,8 percent.
But pensioners (17,9 percent) and children (20 percent) are now much more likely to be affected by poverty expressed as a ratio that determines the proportion of people in the lower income segment.
Article cross-posted from Free West Media.
Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn