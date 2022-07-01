( Headline USA ) Former President Donald Trump said he would consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a running mate in a potential 2024 White House bid, saying he has a good relationship with governor many see as a contender for the presidency.

“Well, I get along with him,” Trump told Newsmax. “I was very responsible for his success, because I endorsed him and he went up like a rocket ship.”

Neither Trump nor DeSantis have announced a bid for the White House. Trump, however, has repeatedly hinted at it, while DeSantis has largely shot down the rumors.

“All the speculation about me is purely manufactured,” DeSantis said last year. “I just do my job and we work hard … I hear all this stuff and honestly, it’s nonsense.”

DeSantis rose to national prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic and has pegged himself as a conservative cultural warrior by going after woke companies like Disney in his own state. He has not ruled out the possibility of running in 2024, but has said that for right now he “is focused on 2022.”

Earlier this month, Trump predicted that he would beat DeSantis in the Republican primary if the governor decided to run against him.“I don’t […]