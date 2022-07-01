A new report shows that the homeless population in Sacramento, California is growing, with more people than ever living without shelter.
California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom , who once referred to himself as the “homeless czar,” recently introduced a plan to house people across the state, but it only covers a fraction of what’s needed. According to the 2022 Homeless Point-In-Time Count conducted by Sacramento State University, there are currently an estimated 9,278 people living without proper shelter in the city.
This is an increase of 67 percent over 2019, when the number was 5,561.
As Capradio reports , data was collected by a team of volunteers who “canvassed shelters, streets and encampments countywide” over a period of two nights in February.
The group found that 72 percent of homeless people were found outdoors in tents, vehicles, abandoned buildings, and other such uninhabitable structures. The figures for tents and vehicles were five times higher than in 2019.
Some have speculated that COVID-19 has played a role in exacerbating the crisis, however data from the group shows that most people said they became homeless for the first time prior to the pandemic.They noted that the results of their survey do not express the true nature […]
Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker