With Disney’s financial status rapidly declining in recent months due to advancing their woke agenda, one would think they would hit the brakes and start delivering truly family-friendly entertainment. Nope. They’re doubling down on pushing LGBTQIA+ normalization and supremacy onto children.

The latest episode of “How to Ruin a Disney Movie” is coming with the Disney+ show “Baymax.” As Christopher Rufo reports:

I’ve obtained leaked video from Disney’s upcoming show “Baymax,” which promotes the transgender flag and the idea that men can have periods to children as young as two years old. It’s all part of Disney’s plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality.

According to Daily Wire:

In the clip, Baymax stood in the feminine hygiene aisle of a store and stared at the shelf in front of him. After a moment, he turned to the woman next to him and asked for her recommendation for a good product. She responded first with surprise, and then immediately did her best to assist him — and a crowd of others quickly joined in with their suggestions as well.

“Excuse me. Which of these products would you recommend?” Baymax asked.

“Oh, um — well — these are the tampons I usually use,” the woman replied.

“Thank you,” Baymax said.

“I prefer pads,” another woman interjected. “They’re more comfortable for me.”

“Thank you,” Baymax said again.

“I always get the ones with wings,” another person — whose shirt was a transgender flag — chimed in as well.

As the crowd around Baymax continued to grow, another woman added, “Get unscented and bleach-free if you can.”

“Yo, my daughter loves these!” a man reached over Baymax’s shoulder to show him another package.

“These might be easier if it’s her first period,” yet another woman held a package out to Baymax, as one more approached the group, saying, “These are really environmentally friendly!”

Earlier this year, their executives were caught admitting that among their top priorities is inserting LGBTQIA+ propaganda into as many of their productions as possible. These “groomers” don’t just want our kids to grow up accepting but perverse, non-biological, and anti-Biblical lifestyles. They are acting much like public school teachers in their attempts to brainwash kids into participating in these lifestyles.

As I’ve long said, this is part of an agenda to drag people, particularly kids, away from a worldview that makes sense. It’s one thing to promote equality, but Disney and most in Hollywood are pushing for the supremacy of the LGBTQIA+ community. They get special privileges, protections, and activities, all of which are craved by kids today.