America has always faced existential threats, but never in modern history have we faced so many at the same time. We’re getting hit from every angle and the threats are mounting. What can we, as America First patriots, do to fight them? Today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show is a long one but worth the time.

A listener to my show at Red State Talk Radio asked me if I really believe we’re doomed. There are different levels of “doomed” that need to be addressed. Is any Bible-believing Christian who accepts Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior doomed? Of course not. Not matter how bad things get in this life, if we persevere and maintain our faith, we are saved for eternity. That’s definitely not doomed. Yet we still want to live our lives on this earth as free men and women, so in that regard we may very well be doomed until the end.

It’s conspicuous that this show’s title uses the phrase “fight them” rather than “stop them” regarding these existential threats. I firmly believe only the will of God can stop them now. Nevertheless, we fight the good fight because it’s the right thing to do. Moreover, we have to take into account that our fight may be one of the vessels through which God reverses our nation’s course. Joseph from Genesis had no idea that interpreting the dreams of Pharaoh would be a catalyst to save his people, but he did it anyway and his people were saved as a result.

As we look at these existential threats, there are few things to keep in mind. First, I stack-ranked them in order of importance and likelihood. Those two criteria detemined which would be at the top and therefore least concerning and which ones culminated the list as most concerning. Another thing to note is that these are not mutually exclusive. These are happening simultaneously and may come together to form super-catastrophes very soon.

The last thing to remember before looking at the list is that we fight not against flesh and blood, but Powers and Principalities. If we were just fighting other men, I believe we would win. In fact, I believe we would have defeated many of the agendas long ago. But the machinations surfacing against us are from creatures who are smarter and more powerful than we are. This is why the best advice to overcome any or all of these is for Americans to drop to their knees and pray constantly.

Here’s the list in order from least to most concerning:

#7 – Climate Change HYSTERIA

We are ten years away from the end of life on earth if you listen to the climate change maniacs. We’ve been ten years away from the end of life on earth for the last five decades if you listen to the climate change maniacs.

The truth is there is no real climate change threat, at least not one that deserves the types of policy and lifestyle changes they’re proposing. I’m all in for a common sense environmental agenda that eases us toward the use of renewable energy over the decades or even centuries, but today the technology simply doesn’t make it cost-effective. Today, fossil fuels and nuclear energy work. Well, nuclear energy WOULD work if it was acknowledged as green, safe, and inexpensive, but doing so would blow up their green economy plans so the climate change activists pretend like nuclear energy is bad.

They will continue to push their agenda until it is installed, which is why we need to be very careful with who we put into elected office. There are far too many “green” Republicans out there. They need to be removed from office or never voted in at all. Generally I do not use “voting out leftists” as a solution to today’s problems since we need action today, but in this case it makes sense.

#6 – Food Shortages

In any other year, the massive food shortages on the horizon would be this nation’s greatest existential threat. For today’s list it comes in at #6, which means there are five other threats that are actually more important, and that’s saying a lot.

This is a manufactured crisis. From food plants being sabotaged to bird flu being artificially spread to the destructive sanctions that are hurting us more than Russia to supply chains being intentionally kept broken, the powers-that-be are working overtime to get our shelves to a state of emptiness. They want us as beholden to their upcoming breadlines as possible because then they will have compliance from just about everyone. No jab, no cheese. Speaking out against government, no cheese. Too low of a social credit score, no cheese. It behooves us to maintain three long-term storage food sponsors for both variety as well as just in case one or more start running out. They are:

It is extremely important that as many Americans as possible become food-independent. That means storing away food, growing your own food, raising your own livestock, being near places to fish… whatever it takes to keep Americans out of breadlines. Spreading the word isn’t just the right thing to do for your fellow Americans. It’s self-serving since the fewer Americans beholden to government, the easier it will be to rebuild and even to fight back.

#5 – Ubiquitous Voter Fraud

I am 99% certain the 2020 election was stolen. I know I’m not alone. But for some reason we are seeing a growing number of otherwise patriotic Americans calling on the rest of us to move on.

This is a tremendous mistake. Even if you do not believe the 2020 election can be corrected, there is still the matter of holding the perpetrators accountable so the same thing won’t happen in 2022 and beyond. As of now, they got away with it. That means they’ll be emboldened to do it again this election and all future elections.

Let’s also not forget that if you believe the 2020 election was stolen, then it was an attack on the Constitution. We are required to defend the Constitution as American citizens. Letting it go now or at any point dishonors this nation from its foundation to its very soul. This is why I support candidates like Kari Lake and why I denounce controlled opposition like Fox News:

My goodness, this is embarrassing for @BretBaier. Is he stupid or is he controlled? Serious question. I used to love this guy because I thought he was honest. What a mediocre political shill he has become. What a mediocre man he is. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) June 28, 2022

Since before Joe Biden was wrongfully inaugurated, I said the only way the election would be corrected is if God wills it. I stand by that notion today. There are still audits to be done, investigations to commence, and truth to come out. We keep fighting, not because we think we can fix it but because we are duty-bound to try. And if we can expose voter fraud the day before the 2024 election, so be it. Whatever it takes, we need the truth to find its way to the surface or we’re no better than any other corrupt nation on this planet.

#4 – The Next Plandemic

If you thought Pandemic Panic Theater was over, think again. It’s partially on hold, though they’re still pressing jabs for 6-month-olds and far too few conservative news outlets are pushing back in the insane notion.

But it’s worse than just Covid. They seem to be planning another “plandemic” in the coming months, likely before the midterm elections. Will it be another variant of Covid? Perhaps. Will it be Monkeypox or Smallpox? Maybe. Could it be something even more serious like hemorrhagic fever? Again, maybe. We don’t know what they have planned, but we know with a near certainty that it’s something.

When Joe Biden said we need to prepare for the “second pandemic,” he telegraphed that they know something is coming. Otherwise, why would he be concerned about an event like a pandemic when we’ve only had three in the last four decades? Then, there’s the State of the Union address when he said he would have a vaccine ready for the next big pandemic within 100 days. That’s a bold promise for such a public and rehearsed speech. It, too, lends to the belief that they have something up their sleeve.

The lukewarm reactions to the first round of lockdowns helped sustain it through the 2020 election and beyond. This time, we need to be much more aggressive and decisive when they try it again. And just in case they roll out something serious like hemorrhagic fever, it behooves us all to protect our bodies with Dr. Vladimir Zelenko’s amazing Z-Stack and Z-DTox. Just sayin’.

#3 – War With Russia and China

There has been a lot of talk about war with Russia, but few are stating the obvious. A war with Russia would mean a war with Russia AND China. The Chinese Communist Party is preparing their invasion of Taiwan. When that happens, we have already demonstrated our own weakness with economy-killing sanctions on Russia over Ukraine. And before anyone thinks my statement of “weakness” means I believe we should be arming the Ukrainians or even getting involved directly, I am not. Our weakness is demonstrated by our sacrifice of our own economy for the sake of making a geopolitical statement with sanctions that simply aren’t hurting Russia very much.

The Ruble is soaring while the dollar is stagnant. That means the sanctions haven’t work, won’t work, and in the end it’s the people of western nations who are going to be most harmed by them. The aforementioned food shortages are directly impacted by our meaningless virtue-signaling sanctions. And it’s going to get worse.

Mutually assured destruction has prevented nuclear war for decades. But with Joe Biden in the White House and a military that is turning as woke as possible, it seems certain neither Russia nor China fear retaliation. We could be on the cusp of a real war that takes out the United States. Why? Because a Sino-Russo alliance will lure many if not most of our allies to either sit back and let us get hit or even join the other side because of perception of eventual victory.

We must let our leaders know that antagonizing Russia and China will only lead to our own destruction. As badly as I feel for the Ukrainian people, it is not our war. It is a regional conflict that is currently being made worse by our meddling. The best-case-scenario for them is victory, but that seems extremely unlikely. The second best-case-scenario is a quick loss to Russia. Perhaps a new government with less corruption can emerge from it, but either way ceasing the war is the best thing that can happen. If it continues much longer, we may be drawn in by our warmongering leaders.

#2 – Economic Collapse

For most, this may seem like the biggest existential threat. To others, they may say a war with Russia and China would be worse, especially when we consider that such a war would likely collapse our economy as well. The reason I have it lower on the list is because an economic collapse seems more likely at this point. I’d put it at 20% chance the dollar and our economy will collapse to some degree in the next two years.

In such a scenario, the United States will be put under martial law. It may not hold. If people are willing to punch someone in the face for wearing a MAGA hat, what are they going to do when they can’t pay their bills or buy food? If they’re willing to burn downtowns in various cities over the death of criminals at the hands of police, what will they do when they’re homeless or on the verge of being so.

Our nation is the most dependent in history on a strong economy. As a people, we have been blessed with abundance and a general carefree attitude that whatever we need, we can probably get. There is poverty, but not at the scale it is in other nations. We are rich, and rich nations suffer the hardest when there is scarcity or full-blown collapse. With both the petrodollar and our status as holding the world reserve currency both in jeopardy, we could find ourselves in a world of hurt very soon.

There isn’t much we as individuals can do to prevent it. This is why my recommendation to fight back is to prepare financially. For most of us, that means the aforementioned preparations for food and other survival necessities. Make sure you have enough to sustain yourself and your family for as long as possible. You may want to have enough for friends and extended family if you have the means. Since part of sustaining means protecting what you have, it’s a best practice to have plenty of firearms and ammunition available. For those who have wealth or retirement to protect, precious metals are clearly the way to go. We recommend Our Gold Guy and JD GoldCo as the America First companies to buy precious metals.

The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. JD GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).

#1 – Deceiving America Into Unbelief in God

I imagine few thought this would be the top item on the list. But this is the endgame, the culmination of all the plotting by the Powers and Principalities. They are using Cultural Marxism in various forms to drive as many people as possible away from a Biblical worldview. The longer we allow it to happen, the worse off this nation will be.

Cultural Marxism comes in many destructive forms. Some of the most prominent in America are squarely on display today. LGBTQIA+ supremacy is one of them. They want people to believe that the way God made them is wrong, therefore there must not be a God who created them. This is why groomers go after children. If they can detach them from reality early on, they greatly reduce the chances that these kids will grow up accepting the Word of the Bible.

Another obvious one is abortion. We’re seeing the unhinged reaction by people who think they are defending “women’s rights” by ensuring that they can murder preborn babies. It’s demonic, obviously, but it’s also strategic in the way it’s being positioned. Anyone who is willing to denounce a life that is clearly a creation of God is willing to denounce God altogether.

They are chipping away at the soul of this nation. If they can succeed in reaching a tipping point of unbelief, they will have won the overall battle because America will be knocked off our status as the shining city on a hill.