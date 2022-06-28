More than a month after his arrest on DUI and weapons charges, Fellowship Baptist Church in Sidney, Montana, has removed Pastor Jordan Daniel “J.D.” Hall from ministry due to allegations of “serious sin.”

Hall, known for his scathing criticisms of Christian leaders on his now-defunct polemics website Pulpit & Pen and, more recently, Protestia, has also been axed from those ministries.

While church leaders who staunchly defended Hall after his arrest have yet to make a public statement on his removal, Protestia announced his resignation in a statement on Sunday. The group also revealed that the online publication will no longer function as a ministry of Fellowship Baptist Church.

“Earlier this week, the team at Protestia received allegations of serious sin committed by our brother JD Hall. After correspondence with leadership at Fellowship Baptist Church, we learned that JD was determined by the church to have disqualified himself from pastoral ministry, had resigned from the pastorate, and submitted himself to a process of church discipline,” Protestia reported. “Due to JD’s removal from pastoral ministry, we likewise have removed him from ministry with Protestia.”

Protestia noted that while it appears Fellowship Baptist Church considers the allegations against Hall “credible, we are unable to determine […]