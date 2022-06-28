It has not been a lucrative year for the stock market. The S&P has fallen for a whopping 10 weeks out of the past 11. The Dow closed below 30,000 for the first time since January 2021.
Article by Ty Flores from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times.
If we turn to historical data for insight into the future, things don’t look much more optimistic. According to Goldman Sachs strategist Vickie Chang, the S&P 500 has dropped below 15 percent a total of 17 times since 1950. On 11 of those occasions, the stock market bottomed out only when the Federal Reserve indicated it would loosen monetary policy.
As we currently head toward bear market territory, the Fed has given no indication of doing so. Indeed, the Fed plans to continue raising rates into 2023.
What does this mean for investors? For those investing in the S&P 500, their portfolios are worth the same now as they were in early 2021. Concurrently, inflation has continued to rise, further exacerbating any portfolio returns. This begs the question: as the markets continue their tumultuous behavior, what should you do?
Panic Helps No One
Panic rarely, if ever, improves a situation. Investing is no exception. It’s important to keep a level head and stay objective.
If you are working with an advisor, be direct with them. Ask about their plans for the future and find out how current events change things for them, if at all.
If you do your investing on your own, avoid being emotional and subjective in your decision-making. Certainly, the stock market is not great at present. However, any drastic decisions you make now could severely impact your portfolio, for the foreseeable future.
There is no single right or wrong answer. It all depends on the person and their situation. Regardless of the direction you decide to take, make sure your decision is a calculated one.
What Investment Stage Are You In?
There are different stages on everyone’s investment horizon. A young professional working at their first job out of college will be in a completely different ballpark than someone in their late fifties. When an economic downturn occurs, it is important to remember this.
If the S&P and other indices continue to fall, and with negative annual returns in the double digits, investors planning to access their money in the near future may want to consider more conservative strategies.
Let’s say you are planning on retiring in two years and your portfolio loses 20 percent for the year, dropping from $400,000 to $320,000. The stock market will almost certainly correct itself at some point. The question you should ask is whether it will do so in a suitable timeframe for you.
If you want to retire with at least $300,000 in your portfolio and you are still above that mark despite your losses, it may not be advantageous to continue investing in volatile funds so close to their distribution stage.
However, younger investors still in their accumulation stage—and not needing liquidity in the near future—can probably ride out this storm. What the younger crowd lacks in principal and prosperity from decades of compound interest is made up for by the decades still ahead of them. Their portfolios can take a hit and bounce back. There is plenty of time for them to meet their goals.
For those whose advisors are using Riskalyze, now would be an excellent time to reevaluate your risk tolerance with a risk assessment. To be clear, this is not a paid advertisement for Riskalyze. I recommend tools and strategies within my realm of experience. When I was an advisor, I worked for many years without this tool and for many years with it. I strongly preferred the latter, as did my clients.
Will the Stock Market Recover?
The future is speculative. We can make educated guesses—and some are more qualified to do so than others—but ultimately no one knows what the future holds.
On the other hand, while the past is not always a blueprint for the future, it can shed a little light.
Since the end of World War II, there have been approximately 14 bear markets. On average, it takes roughly 23 months to recover. This is an average based on historical data, but the upswing could take a shorter amount of time or a longer one.
In less optimistic news, a bear market is often followed up by a recession, although this is a difficult thing to predict.
In more optimistic news, all bear markets eventually lead to a longer and more robust bull market. This is hardly new information, but rather an observation of data from similar economic activity in the past. Based on past experience, we know it is likely that the stock market will eventually correct itself.
The question to ask is not about “if” but “when.”
Plan and Take Action
Whether you are buying the dip at a fortuitous time, or have picked the right moment to bail, everything comes down to timing. And not just timing, but planning as well.
If your portfolio can afford to take a hit and there is ample time for it to recover, you may not need to change much. If you are close to retirement and your portfolio is sufficient enough to cover your living expenses once you retire, is it worth taking a risk by investing in volatile funds?
Start by asking yourself what amount of your portfolio you can lose without undergoing a major lifestyle change when it’s time to distribute. Then ask how much of your portfolio you would have been comfortable losing before you started to panic.
Where is the red line for you?
The first question is objective; the second is much more subjective. Your answers do not necessarily have to align. However, considering these questions will give you insight into where you currently stand, and in which direction you should be heading.
The Epoch Times Copyright © 2022 The views and opinions expressed are only those of the authors. They are meant for general informational purposes only and should not be construed or interpreted as a recommendation or solicitation. The Epoch Times does not provide investment, tax, legal, financial planning, estate planning, or any other personal finance advice. The Epoch Times holds no liability for the accuracy or timeliness of the information provided.
Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay.
We don’t allow Google ads here. We won’t post foot fungus treatments or soft-porn ads like other conservative news outlets. We WILL support MyPillow because they love America. You can support them and me by using promo code “JDR” at checkout.
Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn