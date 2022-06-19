The pandemic was the ultimate excuse for drop boxes and mail-in ballots that secured the steal for the super-unpopular Sleepy Joe Biden in November of 2020, especially in the swing states. One only needs to view 2000 Mules once to realize the depth and breadth of the most warped election to ever take place on US soil, and just look at the damage that’s already been done.
In less than 5 months, is it possible that drop boxes will be absolutely filled to the brim with falsified, illegal ballots that ‘swing’ the vote to all the should-be-loser Democrats? On November 8th, ALL 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be contested, as well as 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate.
How many US states are limiting drop boxes for Midterms, and when will ballots be protected like money with watermarks and serial numbers?
Who has the authority to drop absentee ballots in drop boxes? Can anyone? What happens to the ‘chain of custody’ when we’re supposed to be safeguarding the integrity of the election process? And shouldn’t there be watermarks and serial numbers (maybe even social security numbers) on every ballot, to prevent counterfeiting, just like with money? Are valid elections as important as valid currency in this country? Where are the verification machines, independent verification security committees, serial numbers, watermarks and holograms on voting ballots?
In Wisconsin, a key battleground state, the Supreme Court justices recently questioned whether it’s legal for voters to hand their absentee ballots to other people (Democrats and paid Soros goons) to drop in boxes for them? Drop boxes outside of election clerk offices were banned this past April for local office elections.
Biden only beat Trump by 20,000 votes in Wisconsin in 2020, which did not take long for the mules to “deposit” the artificial victory (like an overnight assassination). State law says these Soros drop box mules cannot be convicted of a crime, so what’s the solution, before the entire US government, at every level, is run by crooked socialists?
It is VERY difficult for anyone, even with expertise, to counterfeit money, passports and bank checks, but SO SIMPLE to counterfeit US voting ballots and shove them into ballot drop boxes. Many ballots are duplicates, or for dead people, or used in multiple states for national elections, or are copies sent to multiple addresses, or are filled out by illegal immigrants with no address, ID or social security number.
Will Monkeypox propaganda be enough to lock down Americans for another drop box STEAL for Democrats at midterms?
How many street cameras will be aimed at the drop boxes in November? How many patriots will stand guard through the day and night? With the economy in the gutter and inflation through the roof, patriots are going to be out in droves voting out every Democrat at every level, and the wave has already begun.
Conservative Justices are saying that nobody but the voter should be shoving their absentee ballot in a drop box anywhere. People with mobility disabilities should apply for special circumstances. Still, a new ‘scamdemic’ would provide the Democrats another HUGE opportunity to cheat their way into keeping the power they have right now, which, from the looks of everything, is all about to evaporate into thin air.
More than 500 drop boxes were used in over 400 counties for the POTUS election, as the pandemic set the stage (pardon the pun) for the fake election advertised across all mass media as a Biden win, after Trump had already won on election night. Over 40% of all votes cast in the presidential “selection” of 2020 were absentee ballots. Have you seen what REALLY happened with the drop boxes? Watch this:
One thing is for sure, don’t rely on mass media for anything honest about the upcoming midterms. Get out and vote, and make sure nobody can toss it in the garbage. The Democrats are about to lose big, unless the monkeypox plandemic can save them. Soon to find out.
Do your own research and don’t use Google. Try the search engine Brave BETA and get more truth news and real information. Bookmark Censored.news to your favorite websites for truth news that’s being censored from the rest of media as you read this.
If drop boxes are not stopped, good people will need to personally keep an eye on them (or bad people may just drop something in the boxes that will destroy all the ballots before they get picked up).
