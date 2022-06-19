Although his party won, it could not get an absolute majority, which is why France will have a coalition government. It will seriously hamper Emmanuel Macron’s actions, depending on who the coalition is with.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s left-wing coalition came second. In third place was Marine Le Pen’s RN. The RN made a historic breakthrough in the National Assembly, winning between 80 and 95 seats. The LREM suffered a major setback, by not obtaining an absolute majority (between 210 and 230 seats), ahead of Nupes (between 170 and 190 seats). The Republicans scored between 55 to 65 deputies.

With the historic score of her party, the president of the National Rally was re-elected with more than 63 percent of the vote in the 11th constituency of Pas-de-Calais.

Christophe Castagnière, leader of the Macron’s LREM movement and former head of the Interior Ministry, lost in his constituency to the left and Brigitte Bourguignon, Macron’s health minister must resign.

The current Minister of Health of France lost in the last parliamentary elections to the Ivorian Rachel Keke, who works as a cleaning lady in a hotel. Keke comes from the left coalition, having become famous after organizing a 22-month strike of hotel workers demanding better working conditions.

Eric Zemmour, the president of Reconquête, himself eliminated in the first round in the Var (like all the candidates of his party) commented on the results of the ballot on Twitter. Zemmour’s strategy had been to divide and weaken the right.

In the light of his successful endeavour, he faked concern about the inevitable outcome: “The appallingly high score of the NUPES could have been avoided if the right was united. Despite the strong push of the RN, the first opposition force is Islamo-leftist. With a union, it would have been patriotic.”

Article cross-posted from Free West Media.