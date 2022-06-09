James Comey, Barack Obama and Robert Mueller / IMAGE: The Obama White House via YouTube ( Jacob Bruns , Headline USA ) Evidence has emerged that former President Barack Obama played no small role in the orchstration of the Russia-collusion hoax that the Democrats used to stifle then-President Donald Trump during his first two years in office, the Epoch Times reported .

Obama reportedly approved a United States intelligence agency’s statement on Oct. 7, 2016, which accused the Russians of stealing emails from the Democratic National Committee .

But oddly, the government had not yet obtained the relevant server images that would indicate whether or not Russia was, in fact, involved.

FBI emails, released during the recent trial of Hillary Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann , showed that the images were not available when Obama approved the statement.

They were accessible only after the private cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike agreed to mail the servers to the FBI on Oct. 13 of the same year.

According to then-Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, Obama himself actually pushed for the release of the statement.“The president approved the statement,” Johnson said before the House Intelligence Committee in June 2017.“I know he wanted us to make the statement,” Johnson added. […]