James Comey, Barack Obama and Robert Mueller / IMAGE: The Obama White House via YouTube ( Jacob Bruns , Headline USA ) Evidence has emerged that former President Barack Obama played no small role in the orchstration of the Russia-collusion hoax that the Democrats used to stifle then-President Donald Trump during his first two years in office, the Epoch Times reported .
Obama reportedly approved a United States intelligence agency’s statement on Oct. 7, 2016, which accused the Russians of stealing emails from the Democratic National Committee .
But oddly, the government had not yet obtained the relevant server images that would indicate whether or not Russia was, in fact, involved.
FBI emails, released during the recent trial of Hillary Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann , showed that the images were not available when Obama approved the statement.
They were accessible only after the private cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike agreed to mail the servers to the FBI on Oct. 13 of the same year.
According to then-Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, Obama himself actually pushed for the release of the statement.“The president approved the statement,” Johnson said before the House Intelligence Committee in June 2017.“I know he wanted us to make the statement,” Johnson added. […]
Read the whole story at headlineusa.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker