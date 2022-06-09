The left, with its January 6th Kangaroo court and continued pearl-clutching about the “insurrection” on January 6th, obviously expects the right to bow and scrape because a few guys in MAGA hats poked around the Capitol and messed around in Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Meanwhile, its most dedicated apparatchiks are busy harassing Supreme Court justices, as the crowd outside Kavanaugh’s house is doing, attempting to assassinate them, as someone attempted to do to Kavanaugh yesterday, or joking about said assassination, as far-left actor Patton Oswalt did.

He, in a quote-tweet response to Senator Mitch McConnell’s call for a Supreme Court security bill to be passed, said:

JUST PUT ONE DOOR ON KAVANAUGH’S HOUSE AND ARM HIS FAMILY PROBLEM SOLVED JUST PUT ONE DOOR ON KAVANAUGH’S HOUSE AND ARM HIS FAMILY PROBLEM SOLVED https://t.co/aqu6BK7WuZ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2022 The tweet was a reference to the Republican argument that schools could be made safer and protected from attack if the doors remained locked and teachers or other staff members were armed and ready to repel an assault were one to occur.

Senator Ted Cruz, for instance, discussed the door idea during his NRA address, saying :

“ You want to talk about how […]