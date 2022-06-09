The left, with its January 6th Kangaroo court and continued pearl-clutching about the “insurrection” on January 6th, obviously expects the right to bow and scrape because a few guys in MAGA hats poked around the Capitol and messed around in Nancy Pelosi’s office.
Meanwhile, its most dedicated apparatchiks are busy harassing Supreme Court justices, as the crowd outside Kavanaugh’s house is doing, attempting to assassinate them, as someone attempted to do to Kavanaugh yesterday, or joking about said assassination, as far-left actor Patton Oswalt did.
He, in a quote-tweet response to Senator Mitch McConnell’s call for a Supreme Court security bill to be passed, said:
JUST PUT ONE DOOR ON KAVANAUGH’S HOUSE AND ARM HIS FAMILY PROBLEM SOLVED JUST PUT ONE DOOR ON KAVANAUGH’S HOUSE AND ARM HIS FAMILY PROBLEM SOLVED https://t.co/aqu6BK7WuZ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2022 The tweet was a reference to the Republican argument that schools could be made safer and protected from attack if the doors remained locked and teachers or other staff members were armed and ready to repel an assault were one to occur.
Senator Ted Cruz, for instance, discussed the door idea during his NRA address, saying :
“ You want to talk about how […]
Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker