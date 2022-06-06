The Internet offshoot of the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Russia, Pravda.ru, today published an article written by an American journalist who claims that most pundits understand the United States faces a “political civil war in 2024” because of the Republican Party, 45th President Donald Trump, and most of all Trump supporters scattered through the country.

Writing for Pravda’s opinion section is John Stanton, a U.S. reporter with bylines formerly featured in The Washington Post’s foreign policy magazine and commentary once seen on CBS, CNN, and ABC in the wake of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, who told Russian readers that the “American Empire” is doomed.

“The USA is careening into a political civil war in 2024 as the Republican Party and former president Donald Trump plan to incite their followers to disrupt the election process in whatever way they can and-if they do not gain the White House by electoral or popular vote,” warned Stanton in Pravda , “they will do their utmost at the state and federal levels to undue the election outcome.”

Stanton also compared the United States sending billions of dollars in cash and money to Kiev to the Romans attempting to quell internal […]