Image Credit: YouTube Screenshot, NBC News In the speech President Biden gave last week calling for new restrictions on gun rights, he made too many factual errors and weak arguments to count. While many have since corrected him on multiple counts, one particularly egregious false claim the president made has somewhat flown under the radar—the gross lie Biden told about gun manufacturers.
“We should repeal the liability shield that often protects gun manufacturers from being sued for the death and destruction caused by their weapons,” Biden said. “ They’re the only industry in this country that has that kind of immunity . Imagine. Imagine if the tobacco industry had been immune from being sued, where we’d be today.
"The gun industry's special protections are outrageous," the president concludes. "It must end."
