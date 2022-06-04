President Joe Biden was evacuated to a secure location on Saturday afternoon after an aircraft entered the restricted airspace near his beach house in Delaware.

President Biden was rushed to a fire station when a light aircraft violated the restricted airspace over the president’s home in Rehoboth Beach, according to the Daily Mail .

CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson wrote on Twitter, “At 12:52p, I saw @POTUS motorcade race into the Rehoboth Fire Station. I saw President Biden through the window of a SUV. Right before the motorcade, I saw 2 military jets flying low over the beach town. The press pool is not with the motorcade.”

A neighbor said a small white plane flew near Biden’s home around 12:45 p.m., then two military-style jets were scrambled and flew into the area.

The 79-year-old president was spotted in the back of an SUV as his motorcade raced away from the beach house. u201cUpdate: President @POTUS moved to secure location after airplane enters airspace. Rehoboth Ave shutdown in area of firehouse. Ironically GOP convention today at City Hall. H/T @HCBright10u201d — Alan Henney (@Alan Henney) 1654363871 Rehoboth Beach Fire Chief Chuck Snyder told Erickson that Secret Service informed him at 12:48 p.m. […]