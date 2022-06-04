President Joe Biden was evacuated to a secure location on Saturday afternoon after an aircraft entered the restricted airspace near his beach house in Delaware.
President Biden was rushed to a fire station when a light aircraft violated the restricted airspace over the president’s home in Rehoboth Beach, according to the Daily Mail .
CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson wrote on Twitter, “At 12:52p, I saw @POTUS motorcade race into the Rehoboth Fire Station. I saw President Biden through the window of a SUV. Right before the motorcade, I saw 2 military jets flying low over the beach town. The press pool is not with the motorcade.”
A neighbor said a small white plane flew near Biden’s home around 12:45 p.m., then two military-style jets were scrambled and flew into the area.
The 79-year-old president was spotted in the back of an SUV as his motorcade raced away from the beach house. u201cUpdate: President @POTUS moved to secure location after airplane enters airspace. Rehoboth Ave shutdown in area of firehouse. Ironically GOP convention today at City Hall. H/T @HCBright10u201d — Alan Henney (@Alan Henney) 1654363871 Rehoboth Beach Fire Chief Chuck Snyder told Erickson that Secret Service informed him at 12:48 p.m. […]
Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker