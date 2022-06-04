A Democrat-led media group is making a move to challenge conservative dominance over talk radio in the Spanish-language market and will buy 18 major Spanish-language radio stations owned by the TelevisaUnivision network including a leading conservative station Miami’s Radio Mambí.

According to WLRN, the Latino Media Network (LMN) is buying the stations. The new media company is headed by Stephanie Valencia, a Latino outreach director for former President Barack Obama, and Dem activist Jess Morales Rocketto.

They will buy the stations for $60 million according to the report. LMN is a startup in the media space and raised $80 million from “leading Latino investors” and an investment group, Lakestar Finance, associated with major Dem donor George Soros.

A Univision spokesperson confirmed the sale to WLRN.

The move comes as a response to conservatives dominating the talk radio business in English and Spanish.

The Dem Party blamed Biden’s poor showing in Florida on Spanish language stations spreading ‘misinformation’ about Biden and the Dems.That is what the Dems do when they lose, blame ‘misinformation.’ But many Dem strategists were sounding the alarm about the Latino to shift to the GOP way before the election and especially in places like South Florida.The GOP was not expected to […]