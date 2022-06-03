One of the most influential gatherings in the world is now taking place in Washington, DC. More than 120 representatives of the European and North American elite from politics, business, big tech, media, and academia will meet from June 2nd to 5th for the 68th Bilderberg Meeting to discuss important global issues.
The secret summit of the global elite is taking place for the first time in three years due to Covid. Journalist Paul Watson reports: The CEO of Pfizer, the head of the CIA, the director of the NSC, the vice president of Facebook, the king of Holland, and the secretary-general of NATO are secretly meeting behind closed doors in DC. It’s called Bilderberg, and not a single major media outlet has reported on it. The CEO of Pfizer, the head of the CIA, the Director of the NSC, the VP of Facebook, the King of Holland and the Secretary General of NATO are all secretly meeting right now behind closed doors in DC.
It’s called Bilderberg, & not a single major media outlet has reported on it. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 2, 2022 Key topics of discussion this year include : Geopolitical realignment
NATO Challenges
China
Indo-Pacific […]
Read the whole story at rairfoundation.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker