One of the most influential gatherings in the world is now taking place in Washington, DC. More than 120 representatives of the European and North American elite from politics, business, big tech, media, and academia will meet from June 2nd to 5th for the 68th Bilderberg Meeting to discuss important global issues.

The secret summit of the global elite is taking place for the first time in three years due to Covid. Journalist Paul Watson reports: The CEO of Pfizer, the head of the CIA, the director of the NSC, the vice president of Facebook, the king of Holland, and the secretary-general of NATO are secretly meeting behind closed doors in DC. It’s called Bilderberg, and not a single major media outlet has reported on it. The CEO of Pfizer, the head of the CIA, the Director of the NSC, the VP of Facebook, the King of Holland and the Secretary General of NATO are all secretly meeting right now behind closed doors in DC.

It’s called Bilderberg, & not a single major media outlet has reported on it. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 2, 2022 Key topics of discussion this year include : Geopolitical realignment

NATO Challenges

China

Indo-Pacific […]