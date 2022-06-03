Sponsored Ad

Unconstitutional gun confiscation orders: the red flag of tyranny at its worst.

Anti-liberty leftists have always been gaslighting about their obvious goal of confiscating guns, unconstitutional gun confiscation aka ‘red flag’ orders proves they’ve been lying all along.

All too often, our leaders are quick to take advantage of a ‘serious crisis’ to empower themselves instead of actually solving the problem that caused it. In the case of the recent mass murder tragedies, the anti-liberty left didn’t waste any time in blaming innocent gun owners. Since you’re guilty, you’re going to have to pay a penance for your guilt. Despite the hype and the distractions, they clearly want unconstitutional gun confiscation orders and unconstitutional (are you sensing a theme here?) control over private property with ‘Universal’ or ‘Expanded’ background checks.

You’ll notice that the anti-liberty left carefully avoids certain words simply because they would convey what is really taking place. They cannot use words such as confiscation and unconstitutional even though these honestly convey the issues at hand. Instead, they have come up with a whole series of phrases to hide the true nature of what they are demanding. Euphemistically vague phrases like ‘red flag’ or ‘ yellow […]