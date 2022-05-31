It has come to light that Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was behind the wheel when his brother died in a car accident as a teenager.

On Saturday night, Nancy Pelosi ‘s husband, Paul, was arrested for drunk driving shortly after crashing his Porsche into a Jeep on a California freeway. It has since been revealed that this was not Mr. Pelosi’s first time being behind the wheel during an accident. At 16-years-old, he was driving with his brother David, 19, in the passenger seat when he lost control of the vehicle and flipped it into an embankment. Mr. Pelosi survived, but David was killed.

As the Daily Mail reports, the crash took place just before 3:00 am on February 22, 1957. Mr. Pelosi had picked David up from his girlfriend’s house and decided to go on a “joyride” before heading home.

“David John Pelosi, 19 … was trapped under the light car driven by his brother when it flipped over on Skyline Highway a mile north of Crystal Springs,” a newspaper report stated shortly after the crash.

“David warned young Paul, as the car neared a tight curve near the dam: ‘This is a bad stretch–better slow down,'” the report continued.

“Paul said he […]