AP Photo/John Bazemore Time and again, we’ve been assured that the 2020 election was the “most secure” in history. That phrase became a rallying cry among those on the left (and even a few on the right) following Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud.
Yet, in a move that directly contradicts that assertion, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency has released a warning about Dominion voting machines, currently used in 16 different states, revealing that they are vulnerable to hackers. An alert has been issued by @CISAgov to election officials warning of vulnerabilities in @DominionVoting systems used in 16 states that hackers could exploit, reports @AP . https://t.co/Hmxr7txwwq — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 31, 2022 Electronic voting machines from a leading vendor used in at least 16 states have software vulnerabilities that leave them susceptible to hacking if unaddressed, the nation’s leading cybersecurity agency says in an advisory sent to state election officials. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, or CISA, said there is no evidence the flaws in the Dominion Voting Systems’ equipment have been exploited to alter election results. The advisory is based on testing by a prominent computer scientist and expert witness in a long-running lawsuit that […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
