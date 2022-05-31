Another day, another blood-soaked weekend in Lori Lightfoot’s Chiraq, a city that seems intent on proving how far America has fallen and that American cities can be just as violent as Fallujah, Najaf, or Baghdad during the height of the Iraq insurgency.

Such was the case this weekend; as the nation focused on the horror show in Uvalde, where police sat by and watched as 19 students and 2 teachers were murdered over the course of an hour inside an elementary school, far more people were shot in what was just a normal weekend in Lori Lightfoot’s Chiraq.

There, as Breitbart noted , the Memorial Day weekend got off to a very bloody start with 21 people reported shot Friday night and early Sunday morning alone, four of the wounded victims eventually succumbing to their wounds.

Things only got worse from there, with an already blood-drenched weekend turning into even more of a recreation of 1990s Mogadishu as the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the number of shooting victims rose to 46 by the end of Memorial Day weekend and nine total victims succumbing to their injuries.

Breitbart, noting the scale of the killings and how the mass violence has only gotten worse over […]