Another day, another blood-soaked weekend in Lori Lightfoot’s Chiraq, a city that seems intent on proving how far America has fallen and that American cities can be just as violent as Fallujah, Najaf, or Baghdad during the height of the Iraq insurgency.
Such was the case this weekend; as the nation focused on the horror show in Uvalde, where police sat by and watched as 19 students and 2 teachers were murdered over the course of an hour inside an elementary school, far more people were shot in what was just a normal weekend in Lori Lightfoot’s Chiraq.
There, as Breitbart noted , the Memorial Day weekend got off to a very bloody start with 21 people reported shot Friday night and early Sunday morning alone, four of the wounded victims eventually succumbing to their wounds.
Things only got worse from there, with an already blood-drenched weekend turning into even more of a recreation of 1990s Mogadishu as the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the number of shooting victims rose to 46 by the end of Memorial Day weekend and nine total victims succumbing to their injuries.
Breitbart, noting the scale of the killings and how the mass violence has only gotten worse over […]
Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker