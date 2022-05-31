SCOTUS clerks will soon be ordered to hand over their cell phone records and sign affidavits, as part of the investigation to discover who was behind the leak of the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
The draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, authored by Samuel Alito and seemingly backed by 4 of the other SCOTUS Justices, was leaked to Politico at the beginning of May, and suggested that the court would overturn Roe v. Wade when published.
Chief Justice John Roberts immediately ordered the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak, which he slammed at the time as being a “betrayal of the confidences of the Court,” and an “egegious breach of trust,” but that it would not succeed in undermining “the integrity” of SCOTUS operations.
As a result, three sources told CNN on Monday that SCOTUS clerks are set to be forced to hand over their cell phone records to the court, and sign an affidavit when doing so. It is unclear as to what scope, including content or time period, any such phone search would comprise of. SCOTUS still hasn’t found the Roe leaker. Clerks consider lawyering […]
Read the whole story at valiantnews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker