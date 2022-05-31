SCOTUS clerks will soon be ordered to hand over their cell phone records and sign affidavits, as part of the investigation to discover who was behind the leak of the draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, authored by Samuel Alito and seemingly backed by 4 of the other SCOTUS Justices, was leaked to Politico at the beginning of May, and suggested that the court would overturn Roe v. Wade when published.

Chief Justice John Roberts immediately ordered the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak, which he slammed at the time as being a “betrayal of the confidences of the Court,” and an “egegious breach of trust,” but that it would not succeed in undermining “the integrity” of SCOTUS operations.

As a result, three sources told CNN on Monday that SCOTUS clerks are set to be forced to hand over their cell phone records to the court, and sign an affidavit when doing so. It is unclear as to what scope, including content or time period, any such phone search would comprise of. SCOTUS still hasn’t found the Roe leaker. Clerks consider lawyering […]