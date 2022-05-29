Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, has been arrested following a DUI incident in Napa Valley. According to TMZ:

The House Speaker’s spouse was arrested just before midnight Saturday night in Napa County, and then booked hours later into jail on two counts — driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher … both misdemeanors.

The details of the incident of the arrest have yet to surface, and we’re working on getting a full narrative — as well as a mug shot if available — but at the moment, this is all there is.

BTW, the arrest info here lines up with what we know about Paul publicly, especially his birthday — listed as April 15, 1940. Indeed, the guy’s 82 years old.

Protect your wealth from Joe Biden, Klaus Schwab, or any of the globalists who want you to own nothing. Our Gold Guy is the American patriot who can help you buy physical precious metals.

No word on whether the Speaker herself was with Paul during this bust — as you know, she’s often in D.C. for her job … but since it’s Memorial Day weekend, she could’ve possibly been back home with her family for a bit — but it seems unlikely. At the moment, it appears she’s in Rhode Island for a commencement speech to graduates there.

This story is breaking and we’ll update it once more information — and a mugshot — are available.